Nazara Technologies announces acquisition of 51% stake in Nodwin Gaming

Nazara Technologies announced that Nodwin Gaming (Nodwin), a material subsidiary of the Company, on 28 February 2022, has acquired 5,100 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Rusk Distribution and paid a total consideration of Rs. 51,000 to Mayank Yadav and Karanvir Sofat, the existing Shareholders of Rusk Distribution for the same.
Consequently, Nodwin is now holding 51% of the paid up equity share capital of Rusk Distribution.
With this acquisition, Rusk Distribution has become subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming and a step down subsidiary of the Company effective from 28 February 2022.
