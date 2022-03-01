Nazara Technologies announces acquisition of 51% stake in Nodwin Gaming

Nazara Technologies announced that Nodwin Gaming (Nodwin), a material subsidiary of the Company, on 28 February 2022, has acquired 5,100 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Rusk Distribution and paid a total consideration of Rs. 51,000 to Mayank Yadav and Karanvir Sofat, the existing Shareholders of Rusk Distribution for the same.

Consequently, Nodwin is now holding 51% of the paid up equity share capital of Rusk Distribution.

With this acquisition, Rusk Distribution has become subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming and a step down subsidiary of the Company effective from 28 February 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)