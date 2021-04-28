Nazara Technologies to hold 64.70% stake in Halaplay Technologies

Nazara Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Halaplay Technologies along with Nazara Technologies (the company), Gaussian Networks, Ganatra Investment Holdings (Ganatra), Sandesh Kirkire with Anjali Kirkire, Suresh Bhatia and Sidharth Bhatia (Ganatra, Sandesh Kirkire with Anjali Kirkire, Suresh Bhatia and Sidharth Bhatia are herein collectively referred as proposed investors) have executed a Share Subscription Agreement on 27 April 2021 for issuance of upto 30,638 seed equity shares of Rs. 100/- each of Halaplay at a price of Rs. 5875/- per equity share for an amount aggregating to Rs. 17,99,98,250/- for cash on private placement basis to the proposed investors.

The transaction is subject to customary condition precedents and approvals.

Post the completion of the transaction, the Company will hold 64.70% stake in Halaplay on a fully diluted basis.

