L T Foods partners with Humankind Group to develop commercial-scale biomass plant

L T Foods is joining hands with Humankind Group (HKG), USA to explore an opportunity to develop commercial-scale biomass plants that recycle rice paddy straw into green energy and bio-fertilizer in India under its Environment Sustainability Program.

HKG has proposed LT Foods to become its local partner for the first commercial-scale biomass facility.

LT Foods would play a key role in the success of the project through its local presence, knowledge of rice farming and a vast farmer network across key basmati rice growing areas. Both LT Foods & HKG plan to advance the partnership and facilitate the local ownership of the first biomass plant

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)