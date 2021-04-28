L T Foods partners with Humankind Group to develop commercial-scale biomass plant

-
L T Foods is joining hands with Humankind Group (HKG), USA to explore an opportunity to develop commercial-scale biomass plants that recycle rice paddy straw into green energy and bio-fertilizer in India under its Environment Sustainability Program.
HKG has proposed LT Foods to become its local partner for the first commercial-scale biomass facility.
LT Foods would play a key role in the success of the project through its local presence, knowledge of rice farming and a vast farmer network across key basmati rice growing areas. Both LT Foods & HKG plan to advance the partnership and facilitate the local ownership of the first biomass plant
