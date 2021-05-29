Nazara Technologies update on subsidiary Halaplay Technologies

-
Nazara Technologies announced that the Board of Directors of Halaplay Technologies (Halaplay), subsidiary of the Company, in their meeting held on 27 May 2021, have approved the allotment of 30638 seed equity shares of Rs 100/- each at a price of Rs 5875/- per share aggregating to Rs 17,99,98,250/- to the investors, for cash, on private placement basis.
Post the allotment of the said seed equity shares by Halaplay, the Company is holding 64.70% equity stake in Halaplay on fully diluted basis.
