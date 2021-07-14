NBCC bags Rs 206 crore order in June

NBCC (India) on Wednesday announced that the company has secured total business of Rs 206 crore in the month of June 2021.

Shares of NBCC (India) were trading 1.01% higher at Rs 55.05 on BSE.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segment viz., project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development & engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in the company.

