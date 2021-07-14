Tata Metaliks spurts after turnaround Q1 results

Tata Metaliks jumped 6.51% to Rs 1,280.35 after the company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 94.72 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) compared with net loss of Rs 12.36 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Revenue from operations surged 187.21% to Rs 602.97 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 209.94 crore in Q1 FY21. Pre-tax profit was at Rs 134.83 crore in Q1 June 2021 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 16.47 crore in Q1 June 2020.

The company's revenue from Pig Iron segment grew 276.02% to Rs 519.44 crore in Q1 June 2021 from Rs 138.14 crore in Q1 June 2020. Revenue from Ductile Iron Pipe segment climbed 86.81% to Rs 225.54 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against Rs 120.73 crore in Q1 June 2020.

Tata Metaliks manufactures pig iron and ductile iron pipes.

