Nectar Lifescience standalone net profit declines 66.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.79% to Rs 560.58 croreNet profit of Nectar Lifescience declined 66.69% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.79% to Rs 560.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 798.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.49% to Rs 30.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 2362.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2784.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales560.58798.49 -30 2362.802784.93 -15 OPM %9.389.31 -9.249.48 - PBDT22.1137.37 -41 96.51121.81 -21 PBT6.7522.83 -70 35.7458.55 -39 NP5.8017.41 -67 30.0647.33 -36
