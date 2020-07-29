Nectar Lifescience standalone net profit declines 66.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.79% to Rs 560.58 crore

Net profit of Nectar Lifescience declined 66.69% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.79% to Rs 560.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 798.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.49% to Rs 30.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 2362.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2784.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

560.58798.492362.802784.939.389.319.249.4822.1137.3796.51121.816.7522.8335.7458.555.8017.4130.0647.33

