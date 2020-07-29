JUST IN
Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 83.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.48% to Rs 11.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.511.87 -73 11.0525.39 -56 OPM %-2915.69-197.86 --220.45-199.84 - PBDT-19.16-5.04 -280 -40.86-63.31 35 PBT-24.51-10.36 -137 -61.91-84.68 27 NP-24.51-7.82 -213 -62.13-83.00 25

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 17:48 IST

