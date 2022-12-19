Nelcast says Gudur plant resumes operations

The company announced that its Gudur plant in Andhra Pradesh resumed operations with effect from 18 December 2022.

Earlier on 12 December 2022, Nelcast informed that power supply at the Gudur plant temporarily disrupted from Saturday, 10 December 2022. It added that this would lead to some production loss for few days in the plant.

Nelcast is engaged in manufacture and production of various casting components.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Nelcast rose 261.61% to Rs 12.15 crore on 38.03% rise in net sales to Rs 328.52 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of Nelcast fell 3.40% to Rs 103.75 on Friday, 16 December 2022.

