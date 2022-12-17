Adani Enterprises JV incorporates DCDNTL

Adani Enterprises announced that its joint venture, AdaniConnex, with EdgeConnex has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), DC Development Noida Two (DCDNTL).

DCDNTL was incorporated with authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh. It will undertake business to develop, operate, maintain, deal with data centers, Information Technology (IT) / Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) / cloud, providing services related thereto.

Further, to undertake activities associated with its infrastructure development including land acquisition & development for the said purpose. DCDNTL will commence its business operations in due course.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

On consolidated the company's net profit surged 117% to Rs 460.94 crore on 188% jump in net sales to Rs 38,175.23 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Adani Enterprises declined 1.58% to settle at Rs 3,979.10 on Friday, 16 December 2022.

