New India Assurance Company standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of New India Assurance Company rose 3.01% to Rs 286.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 278.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 6017.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5406.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

