New India Assurance Company standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 118.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 465.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 467.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter
NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 420.67% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 6017.55 croreNet profit of New India Assurance Company rose 3.01% to Rs 286.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 278.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 6017.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5406.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6017.555406.05 11 OPM %5.685.53 -PBDT343.27303.98 13 PBT343.27303.98 13 NP286.47278.11 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU