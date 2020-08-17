IIFL Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 33.66% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 349.46 croreNet profit of IIFL Wealth Management rose 33.66% to Rs 82.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 349.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 361.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales349.46361.22 -3 OPM %61.3857.11 -PBDT119.75100.39 19 PBT109.3490.24 21 NP82.2761.55 34
