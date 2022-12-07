NIBE bags LoA for contract from Goa Shipyard

The total consideration of the contract is Rs 25.18 crore.

NIBE has received letter of award dated 6 December 2022 from Goa Shipyard for supplying mild steel and high tensile steel plates with shot blasting and priming for main hull and superstructure of floating dock for a total consideration of Rs 25.18 crore. The contract is to be executed by 14 February 2023.

NIBE is in the business of trading in electronic components, fabrication materials, job work relating to fabrication works and consultancy in technical project etc. The company is service provider in field of design, supply, erection, testing, commissioning of Low voltage & Medium voltage lines including substations on turnkey basis.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales of Rs 17.22 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 3.32 crore in Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 1.40% to settle at Rs 311.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)