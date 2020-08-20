Nifty Aug futures trade at discount

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry.

The Nifty August 2020 were at 11,293.50, a discount of 18.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,312.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 34.98 lakh crore compared with Rs 15.89 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 96.2 points or 0.84% at 11,312.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, spurted 4.24% at 20.805.

The Nifty option chain for 27 August 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 31.17 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 39.2 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprise were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 27 August 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)