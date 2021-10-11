Nifty hovers at 18,000; GOCL Corp hits 20% upper circuit

The main indices pared some gains but traded near the day's high in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered at the crucial 18,000 mark. Barring IT and media stocks, majority buying was seen in auto, banking and metal shares.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was at 60,330.41, up 271.35 points or 0.45%. The Nifty 50 index gained 105 points or 0.59% to 18,000.2.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.77% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.81%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2038 shares rose and 1361 shares fell.

A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 237,878,939 with 4,851,945 deaths. India reported 227,347 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 450,782 deaths according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

In last 24 hours, India recorded 18,132 new cases. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.00%, highest since March 2020. There were 21,563 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,32,93,478

Broader Market Gainers:

GMR Infrastructure (up 11%), Tata Power (up 7.61%), Torrent Power (up 6.95%), Oberoi Realty (up 5.73%), ICICI Securities (up 5.22%) and Dixon Tech (up 4.98%) were top gainers in Mid Cap segment.

Indian Energy Exchange (up 11.27%), Multi Commodity Exchange (up 6%), Route Mobile (up 5.4%), Aegis Chemical (up 5.34%) and Trident (up 5%) were top gainers in Small Cap segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Prestige Estates Projects rose 1.34% after the real estate developer registered highest quarterly sales of Rs 2111.90 crore and collections of Rs 1551.50 crore during Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22). The company's sales rose 88% and collections jumped 35% in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. In terms of volume, it sold 3.54 million square feet area in the second quarter compared with over 1.77 million sq. ft. area in the corresponding period of the previous year.

GOCL Corporation hit an upper circuit limit of 20% to Rs 328.50 after the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDL Explosives, has bagged an order worth Rs 592.45 crore from Coal India. The order is for supplying bulk explosives over a period of 2 ye

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2021 settlement fell 0.15% to Rs 46,965.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper (06.10 GS 2031) was currently at 6.333% as compared with its previous closing of 6.318%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2021 settlement advanced $1.67 or 2.03% to $84.06 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 75.2850 from its previous closing of 74.99.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 94.162.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)