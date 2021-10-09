GOCL Corp unit bags Rs 592 cr order from Coal India

GOCL Corporation said that its wholly-owned subsidiary IDL Explosives (IDLEL) has bagged order from Coal India worth Rs 592.45 crore.

The order is for supply of bulk explosives over a period of 2 years. The announcement was made today, 9 October 2021.

GOCL Corporation provides energetics, mining, and infrastructure development services. The company manufactures and markets explosives, detonators, explosive bonded metal clads, and special devices for defence and space applications, as well as coal and limestone mining and property development services.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.3% to Rs 23.62 crore on 34.4% surge in net sales to Rs 141.78 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

The scrip shed 0.71% to end at Rs 273.75 on the BSE on Friday.

