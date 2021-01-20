Nifty Jan futures trade at discount

NSE's VIX index slumped 5.88% to 21.55.

The Nifty January 2021 were at 14,633, a discount of 11.7 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 14,644.70.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 33.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 26.94 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 123.55 or 0.85% to 14,644.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.88% to 21.55.

Tata Motors, RIL and Bajaj Finance were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January F&O contracts will expire on 28 January 2021.

