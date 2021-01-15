Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

India VIX spurted 4.26% to 24.01.

The Nifty January 2021 were at 14,458.65, a premium of 24.95 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 14,433.70.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 22.75 lakh crore compared with Rs 62.92 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 161.90 or 1.11% to 14,433.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 4.26% to 24.01.

The Nifty option chain for 28 January 2021 expiry showed maximum call OI of 24.88 lakh contracts at the 15,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 32.07 lakh contracts was seen at 14,000 strike price.

Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 January 2021.

