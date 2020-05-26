Nifty May futures trade at premium

India VIX cools off 3% again

The Nifty May 2020 were at 9,048, a premium of 18.95 points compared with the spot closing at 9,029.05.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 9.39 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.33 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 10.2 points or 0.11% to 9,029.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.08% to 31.37.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 28 May 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 27.19 lakh at the 9,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 33.69 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), and HDFC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bharti Airtel May 2020 futures were at 557.95, compared with spot closing price of 557.95. RIL May 2020 futures were at 1,425.55 compared with spot closing price of 1426. HDFC May 2020 futures were at 1,506.90, compared with spot closing price of 1506.40.

The F&O contracts for May will expire on 28 May 2020.

