Nifty September 2019 futures at premium

RIL, HDFC Bank and SBI most active in segment.

The Nifty September 2019 was at 11,615.90, a premium of 27.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,588.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 13.69 lakh crore compared with Rs 14.31 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 12 points or 0.10% to settle at 11,588.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.10% at 16.775.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 26 September 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 28.18 lakh contracts at the 11,700 strike price. Maximum put OI of 40.41 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,000 and 11,700 levels for the Nifty.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL September 2019 futures were at 1,282, compared with spot closing price of 1,277.50. HDFC Bank September 2019 futures were at 1,256.75 compared with spot closing price of 1,252.15. SBI September 2019 futures were at 302.15, compared with spot closing price of 301.

The September 2019 F&O contracts expires on 26 September 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)