JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Futures

FinTech Has Potential To Reshape Financial services And Financial Inclusion Landscape In fundamental Ways Says RBI Governor
Business Standard

Nifty March futures at premium

Capital Market 

Turnover in F&O segment falls

The Nifty March 2019 futures traded at 11,373.40, at premium of 19.15 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,354.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.26 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.95 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 102.65 points or 0.9% to settle at 11,354.25

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Reliance Industries March 2019 futures traded at 1,330.90, compared with spot closing price of 1328. ICICI Bank March 2019 futures traded at 384.80, compared with spot closing price of 383.40. HDFC Bank March 2019 futures traded at 2,277.55, compared with spot closing price of 2278.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 28 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements