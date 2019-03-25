Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment falls

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11,373.40, at premium of 19.15 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,354.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.26 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.95 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 102.65 points or 0.9% to settle at 11,354.25

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

March 2019 futures traded at 1,330.90, compared with spot closing price of 1328. March 2019 futures traded at 384.80, compared with spot closing price of 383.40. March 2019 futures traded at 2,277.55, compared with spot closing price of 2278.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 28 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)