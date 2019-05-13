Nifty trades with small losses; cement shares tumble

The Sensex was almost flat while the Nifty was trading with small losses in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 8.81 points or 0.02% at 37,471.80. The index was down 20.70 points or 0.18% at 11,258.20. Weak global cues spoiled trading sentiment.

After opening lower, key benchmarks bounced back and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Indices came off day's high in mid-morning trade and swung between gains and losses in early afternoon trade.

Broader market came under selling pressure. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 1.10%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.43%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 645 shares rose and 1695 shares fell. A total of 161 shares were unchanged.

tumbled. (down 1.67%), (down 1.5%) and ACC (down 0.7%), edged lower.

was down 1.07%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

Most realty shares declined. (down 6.98%), Estate (down 3.81%), (down 3.2%), (down 2.82%), (down 2.28%), (HDIL) (down 2.09%), Sobha (down 2.04%), (down 1.81%), (down 1.74%), Anant Raj (down 1.58%), (down 1.09%) and (down 0.06%), edged lower. Omaxe (up 0.19%), Unitech (up 2.96%) and (up 4.94%), edged higher.

gained 3.60% after consolidated net profit rose 8.98% to Rs 155.76 crore on 69.17% rise in total income to Rs 598.70 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

Oberoi Realty's EBITDA was Rs 233.52 crore for Q4 March 2019 as against Rs 191.22 crore for Q4 March 2018. Total area booked for Q4 March 2019 was 1.45 lakh sq. ft. as against 1.31 lakh sq. ft. booked in Q4 March 2018 and the total value was Rs 319.14 crore for Q4 March 2019 as against Rs 263.32 crore for Q4 March 2018.

Commenting on the results, Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director, said 2018 saw the formalization of the Indian economy and a complete transformation of the The residential projects continue to receive a promising response from home buyers and diversified verticals have also been performing well.

Among the economic data, India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) declined 0.1% in March 2019, while snapping growth for last 21 straight months. The industrial production growth for February 2019 has been retained unchanged at 0.1% as reported provisionally. The data was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

Overseas, shares in and declined on Monday on growing uncertainty over whether the and will be able to end their escalating trade war. Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Trading in US index futures indicated that the Dow Jones Industrial Average could fall 296 points at the opening bell today, 13 May 2019.

Trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators broke up on Friday without a trade agreement. The US hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. has vowed to retaliate, without giving details.

In US, stocks staged a massive reversal on Friday after said conversations with over trade will continue and his relationship with remains strong. The also noted that the trade talks with China were "candid and constructive." Trump said the new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods "may or may not be removed" in the future.

