Market trades with small losses; breadth negative

Key benchmark indices were trading with small losses in early trade, tracking negative leads from Asian markets. At 9:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 17.21 points or 0.05% at 37,445.78. The was down 24.65 points or 0.22% at 11,254.25.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.31%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.12%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 398 shares rose and 472 shares fell. A total of 53 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, US stock futures tumbled and Asian shares slipped on Monday on growing uncertainty over whether the and will be able to end their escalating trade war. Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Trading in US index futures indicated that the Dow Jones Industrial Average could fall 240 points at the opening bell today, 13 May 2019.

Trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators broke up on Friday without a trade agreement. The US hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. has vowed to retaliate, without giving details.

In US, stocks staged a massive reversal on Friday after said conversations with over trade will continue and his relationship with remains strong. The also noted that the trade talks with China were "candid and constructive." Trump said the new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods "may or may not be removed" in the future.

Back home, (L&T) was down 0.85%. The company reported 7.92% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,418.24 crore on 10.86% rise in total income to Rs 45,555.29 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

was down 1.35%. The company's consolidated net profit rose 18.05% to Rs 544.84 crore on 0.33% rise in total income to Rs 2718.25 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

was up 1.24%. The company's net profit rose 21.42% to Rs 202.89 crore on 31.98% rise in total income to Rs 5,048.03 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

was up 1.26%. The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.98% to Rs 155.76 crore on 69.17% rise in total income to Rs 598.70 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

Among the economic data, India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) declined 0.1% in March 2019, while snapping growth for last 21 straight months. The industrial production growth for February 2019 has been retained unchanged at 0.1% as reported provisionally. The data was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

