NIIT and Axis Bank together launch NIIT Digital Banking Academy

NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) - a subsidiary of NIIT, and Axis Bank have launched a FinTech Professional Programme under the Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy.

The course is designed to build future ready FinTech Professionals for Axis Bank.

The FinTech Professional Programme is the first programme being launched under this Academy and offers graduates with 0-3 years of experience an opportunity to join Axis Bank as Deputy Manager (IT).

The programme is immersive in nature, where the learners perform tasks of similar complexity, as they would face in their role. Post successful completion of this 18-week programme, the candidate will be deployed at Axis Bank under any of the following FinTech roles: - Full Stack Developer - BA Product Owner - Infra and DevOps - Quality Assuranc

