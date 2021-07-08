RBI imposes penalty on Karnataka Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Karnataka Bank for contravention of the directions contained in RBI Circulars on 'Lending to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCS)' and 'Bank Finance to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCS)' while sanctioning credit facilities to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) and its group companies.

The Bank had already made full loan provision there is no other financial impact other than the penalty amount.

