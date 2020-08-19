NIIT gains as Nippon India MF hikes stake

NIIT advanced 2.11% to Rs 101.75 after Nippon India Mutual Fund hiked its stake by purchasing additional 11.71 lakh shares or 0.8274% stake in the company.

Post transaction, Nippon India Mutual Fund's shareholding increased to 1.04 crore equity shares or 7.3828% stake from 92.85 lakh shares or 6.5554% stake in the IT training services company. The shares were acquired from open market on 14 August 2020.

The disclosure was made after market hours yesterday, 18 August 2020.

NIIT's consolidated net profit tanked 97.3% to Rs 29.36 crore on a 0.01% decline in net sales to Rs 201.76 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

NIIT is a skills and talent development corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements.

