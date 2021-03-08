NMDC board to consider interim dividend on March 11

The board of NMDC will meet on Thursday, 11 March 2021, to consider interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the company has left the price of lump ore unchanged at Rs 5,100 per tonne and Rs 4,210 per tonne for fines in its latest price revision announced on Saturday (6 March 2021).

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As on 31 December 2020, Government of India held 69.65% stake in the company.

The company reported 54.75% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2157.81 crore on a 44.86% rise in sales to Rs 4355.10 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip rose 3.01% to currently trade at Rs 137.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)