Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Spikes 4.05%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 1.56%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 22.43% over last one month compared to 11.79% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.03% drop in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 4.05% today to trade at Rs 119.55. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.56% to quote at 16341.51. The index is up 11.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd increased 2.96% and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 33.48 % over last one year compared to the 34.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 22.43% over last one month compared to 11.79% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 120.5 on 25 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 51.8 on 13 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)