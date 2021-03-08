Maruti Suzuki gains on higher production in February

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.03% to Rs 7,322.20 after total production jumped 19.33% to 1,68,180 units in February 2021 from 1,40,933 units in February 2020.

Total Passenger Vehicles soared 18.10% to 1,65,783 units in February 2021 as compared to 1,40,370 units in February 2020. Light Commercial Vehicles surged 325.75% to 2,397 units in February 2021 from 563 units in February 2020.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 5 March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

