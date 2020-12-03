NMDC Ltd spurts 1.7%, gains for five straight sessions

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 104.95, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.41% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% gain in NIFTY and a 19.42% gain in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 104.95, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 13144.35. The Sensex is at 44685.33, up 0.15%. NMDC Ltd has added around 22.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 30.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 105.55, up 1.59% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 7.41% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% gain in NIFTY and a 19.42% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

