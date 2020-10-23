No New Proprietary Quick Response Codes To Be Launched By Payment System Operators Says RBI

-
ALSO READ
Now, parking fee payment through QR codes in Jaipur
AAI asks air passengers to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app, carry hand sanitiser
US PGA's Memorial to track fans to maintain COVID-19 social distancing
RBI Releases Report Of Committee For Analysis of QR Code
Inflow Technology bolsters security portfolio with Cyber Exposure Solutions from Tenable
-
Reserve Bank had constituted a Committee to review the current system of Quick Response (QR) Codes in India and suggest measures for moving towards interoperable QR Codes. After examining the recommendations and the feedback received, it has been decided that the two interoperable QR codes in existence - UPI QR and Bharat QR - shall continue as at present. Payment System Operators (PSOs) that use proprietary QR codes shall shift to one or more interoperable QR codes; the process of migration shall be completed by March 31, 2022.
No new proprietary QR codes shall henceforth be launched by any PSO for any payment transaction. RBI shall continue a consultative process to standardise and improve interoperable QR codes, to enable beneficial features identified by the Committee. These measures are expected to reinforce the acceptance infrastructure, provide better user convenience due to interoperability and enhance system efficiency.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU