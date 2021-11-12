Norton Motorcycles opens new global headquarters

Norton Motorcycles has announced the completion of its new global headquarters. The all-new facility houses state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company's new global design and R&D hub.
It forms a key part of Norton's strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming the world-leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles.
The new HQ is a clear display of significant commitment by TVS Motor Company in its prosperous partnership with Norton Motorcycles. Within just 18 months of acquiring the iconic British marque, TVS Motor has overseen the creation of its world-class facility in Solihull, West Midlands, UK paving the way to design and produce an exciting new generation of motorcycles built with world-leading manufacturing standards.
In April 2020, Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company. Under the leadership of TVS, Norton is based out of a new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern day machinery for consistently high quality.
