Wipro unveils a contactless car-buying solution Click-Shift-Drive

Wipro today unveiled Click-Shift-Drive, a contactless car-buying solution that addresses the complete automobile-buying journey. Scalable, flexible and rapidly deployed, the end-to-end solution enables automakers and dealers to offer everything from research and loan approval to purchase and delivery at a time when 50% of car-buying journeys begin online.

Wipro's Click-Shift-Drive empowers automakers and dealers to quickly adapt to the digital-first demands of the Millennial and Gen Z consumers taking over the car-buying market.

With ClickShift-Drive, automakers and dealers can launch e-commerce solutions and provide a virtual direct-buying experience in just eight weeks. Click-Shift-Drive uniquely incorporates a range of Salesforce technologies so companies can provide an enhanced user experience throughout the customer journey. In addition, Wipro partnered with ThreeKit 3D & Augmented Reality to provide an augmented reality component so buyers can visualize a virtual rendering of the automobile in their own driveway.

