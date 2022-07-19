NTPC and Indian Oil join hands for powering latter's refineries with renewable energy

NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have signed an agreement for the formation of a joint venture company for meeting the power requirements of upcoming projects of IOC refineries.

Unified in the purpose of increasing the usage & capacity of renewable energy sources in the country, the state-run corporations teamed up setting-up renewable energy-based power plants for IndianOil refineries.

Going forward NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, will form the JV company for supply of RE-RTC power to IndianOil. NGEL will be an umbrella company for consolidating NTPC's total renewable energy businesses.

IndianOil plans to meet the additional power requirement of its refineries using round-the-clock renewable energy to the tune of 650MW by December 2024 through this JV.

