Nelco gains after Q1 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 4.72 cr

-
ALSO READ
Jio Platforms and SES form JV - Jio Space Technology
Reliance Jio Platforms, SES ink JV for satellite-based broadband services in India
Sensex slumps 1000 pts, Nifty holds 17K mark
NxtDigital signs MoU to provide Broadband over Satellite Services in India
WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat partner to enable kids to "Code a Satellite"; launched Ayana Satellite to encourage space exploration
-
Nelco advanced 2.63% to Rs 640.10 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 7.8% to Rs 4.72 crore on 48.2% increase in net sales to Rs 81.68 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 6.67 crore in Q1 FY23, up by 9% from Rs 6.12 crore reported in Q1 FY22.
The company's total expenses spiked 55.08% to Rs 66.64 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Nelco, a part of the Tata Group, is a satellite communication (SatCom or VSAT) service provider in India, providing highly reliable data connectivity solutions across the country mainly for the enterprise sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU