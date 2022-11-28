NTPC Ltd spurts 0.15%, gains for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 170, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.39% in last one year as compared to a 8.94% gain in NIFTY and a 16.21% gain in the Nifty Auto.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 171.35, down 0.06% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 34.39% in last one year as compared to a 8.94% gain in NIFTY and a 16.21% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 9.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

