Damodar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd, Ramco Systems Ltd, Setco Automotive Ltd and Ugar Sugar Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 November 2022.

Damodar Industries Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 59.5 at 28-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 72105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5817 shares in the past one month.

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd surged 14.68% to Rs 25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26493 shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd soared 14.18% to Rs 273.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8504 shares in the past one month.

Setco Automotive Ltd added 12.86% to Rs 12.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22941 shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd advanced 11.93% to Rs 91. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96689 shares in the past one month.

