NTPC Ltd up for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 102.35, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.66% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.4% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. NTPC Ltd has risen around 2.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18305.45, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 280.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 289.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

