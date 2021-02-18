Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 235.45, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.57% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% jump in NIFTY and a 24.4% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18305.45, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 165.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

