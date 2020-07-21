NTPC's Lara Power Project in Chhattisgarh fully operational

The state-run power major on Monday said that 800 MW Unit-2 of Lara Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of the company on successful completion of trial operation.

The 1600 megawatts Lara Super Thermal Power Station is located in Chhattisgarh. The 800 MW Unit-1 of the project was made commercially operational in September 2019.

"With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51,155 MW and 62,910 MW respectively", the state-owned entity said in a BSE filing made after market hours on Monday.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations. As of 30 June 2020, the Government of India held 51.02% in the PSU company.

The company had reported a 70.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1523.77 crore on a 27% jump in net sales to Rs 30,201.08 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The scrip rose 0.34% to trade at Rs 87.45. It has traded in the range of 87.40 and 88.05 so far during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)