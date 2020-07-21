Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 298.31 points or 1.84% at 16538.06 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 3.66%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.21%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.95%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.82%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.19%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.55%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.49%), MRF Ltd (up 1.18%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.83%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 439.93 or 1.18% at 37858.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124 points or 1.13% at 11146.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.7 points or 0.84% at 13023.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.6 points or 0.75% at 4508.64.

On BSE,1261 shares were trading in green, 537 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)