Den Networks spurts after robust Q1 performance

Den Networks jumped 8.03% to Rs 107.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 307.5% to Rs 58.32 crore on 3.8% decline in net sales to Rs 301.31 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 226% to Rs 58.62 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter dropped 57.3% at Rs 1.51 crore as against Rs 3.54 crore in Q1 June 2019. The result was announced post trading hours yesterday, 21 July 2020.

EBITDA grew 54% to Rs 64 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20. Revenue from cable business fell 4% to Rs 284 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 295 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue from broadband business declined 6% to Rs 16.8 crore in Q1 FY21 compared with Rs 18 crore in Q1 FY20.

The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID -19) has impacted businesses globally. The group being service provider of one of the essential services - television broadcasting & distribution was able to operate under normal course of business during the period of nationwide lockdown with minimal impact on operations.

Den Networks is a cable TV distribution company incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in New Delhi. It provides a wide gamut of services including Cable TV and Broadband. DEN's Cable & Broadband operations cover over 500 cities and towns across 13 key states, i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)