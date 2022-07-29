Odisha is one of the fastest-growing economies in India: Minister Of Industries

Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said on Thursday that Odisha is one of the fastest-growing economies in India as it became a "destination of choice" for businesses in the metal and allied sectors due to natural resources. The Minister also stated that the state has grown at 10.1 per cent making it one of the fastest growing economies in India. Manufacturing sector with 56 per cent share in Industrial GSVA grew at 14.3 per cent in 2021-22 while mining sector with 21 per cent share registered 18.1 per cent growth." He also drew the attention towards the fact that Odisha has become a destination of choice for industries in the metal and allied sectors owing to our natural resources and ecosystem advantage. The Government has proactively taken measures to broad base the industrial ecosystem in the state, with focus sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel among others, he said at an event in Bhubaneswar where the government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Speaking about the natural resources, he said, "Odisha has 96 per cent of India's chromite reserves, 92 per cent nickel reserves, 53 per cent bauxite, 45 per cent manganese, 35 per cent iron-one, and 23 per cent coal reserves. This has made Odisha the largest producer of Steel, Stainless Steel, Ferro Alloys, Alumina, and Aluminium in India."

