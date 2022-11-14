Olympic Management & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Olympic Management & Financial Services declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %00 -PBDT0.030.05 -40 PBT0.020.05 -60 NP0.010.05 -80
