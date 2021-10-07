ONGC receives upgrade in credit rating outlook from Moody's

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that Moody's Investors Service has affirmed rating (including foreign currency and local currency rating) on international bonds (senior secured notes) issued by the company and subsidiaries which are guaranteed by the company at Baa3.

The rating outlook has been upgraded to Stable from Negative. The rating action follows the upgrade of India's sovereign rating outlook to Stable from Negative on 5 October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)