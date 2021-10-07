Indiabulls Housing Finance update on dollar bond repayment in May 2022

Transfers additional Rs 682 cr towards to FD covering dollar bond maturity value

Indiabulls Housing Finance announced that for dollar bond repayment maturing in May, 2022, the company has transferred the second tranche of the Reserve amount [ Rs 682 crore] to the lender repayment trust.

The Trustee in turn will create a fixed deposit using the Reserve amount with a Scheduled Commercial Bank, and such Reserve amounts shall be utilized for the scheduled redemption of the Bonds in compliance with applicable laws.

The maturity of the fixed deposits will be co-terminus with the maturity date of the Bonds. At maturity, the fixed deposit proceeds will be used to discharge the Company's liabilities to the holders of the Bonds. Fixed deposit now covers 50% of the total dollar bond maturity value.

