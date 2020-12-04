ONGC Videsh strikes commercial oil in appraisal well "Indico2" in CPO-5 block, Colombia

ONGC Videsh, the wholly owned subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has made a significant strike of oil in its onshore block CPO-5, Colombia, in Llanos Basin. OVL is Operator in the block with 70% stake along with its Partner Geopark (30% stake) an independent oil and gas company focussed in Latin America.

The well Indico-2 lies approximately 0.9 km northwest of the well Indico-1 in subsurface and was spudded on 21 September 2020. The target depth of 10,925 ft reached on 20 October 2020. The well has encountered a net pay of 147 ft in the LS-3 reservoir of Une Formation (Cretaceous) which during initial testing produced oil of 35.2 degrees API in commercial quantity @ 6,300 BOPD, with negligible BSW of 0.11%.

Currently the Well is flowing under Short Term Testing with multi bean study for further evaluation. This is the fourth commercial find in the block by OVL.

The light oil was discovered in the first well Indico-1X in the Indico field during December 2018, and to-date it has demonstrated a sustained flow @ 5200 BOPD with a cumulative production of over three million barrels of oil so far.

CPO-5 is a large onland block covering an area of 1,992 SKM and offers multiplay Exploratory and Appraisal opportunities. The Company now plans to drill more wells to explore the other plays in the block in immediate future. OVL is also undertaking additional 3D Seismic data to map more drillable prospects in the other sectors of the block.

OVL has a significant presence in Colombian Oil & Gas sector and holds Participating Interest in 7 exploratory blocks in addition to 2 producing blocks with 50% stake in JV Company, Mansarovar Energy Colombia (MECL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)