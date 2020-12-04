The Investment Trust of India receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

-
-
The Investment Trust of India announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bench at Mumbai, in its hearing held on 03 December 2020, has approved the Scheme of Arrangement by and between United Petro Finance (Demerged Company) and Fortune Credit Capital (Resulting Company) and The Investment Trust of India (Holding Company of the Resulting Company) and their respective Shareholders under the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder
