Ortel Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.10% to Rs 20.66 croreNet Loss of Ortel Communications reported to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 51.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 86.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.6622.24 -7 86.30110.57 -22 OPM %-11.81-19.15 --13.56-5.92 - PBDT-1.99-0.98 -103 -8.68-23.40 63 PBT-8.51-7.44 -14 -34.85-51.23 32 NP-8.51-7.44 -14 -34.85-51.23 32
