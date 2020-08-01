Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 12.08 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 66.67% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.94% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 50.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

