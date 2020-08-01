Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 12.08 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 66.67% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.94% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 50.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.0810.04 20 50.5048.23 5 OPM %16.8014.34 -16.9314.37 - PBDT2.011.39 45 8.436.82 24 PBT1.721.10 56 7.325.66 29 NP1.250.75 67 5.294.04 31
